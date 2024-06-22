Bandits Kidnap Catholic Priest In Zamfara

Suspected bandits have kidnapped the parish priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba, Gusau, Zamfara State, Revd. Fr. Mikah Suleiman

The spokesperson of Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, said the Father Mikah was kidnapped around 3 am on Saturday at his residence in the Damba area of Gusau.

He noted that the incident was not reported to the police but the command has deployed a police tactical squad to the trail of the kidnappers and to ensure his safe return.

“Yes, the incident happened early hour of today, the Reverend Father was kidnapped in his residence, we were not informed when the incident happened but what I gathered was that the man stays alone not in the church,” he said.

“We have deployed our Tactical squad to go after the kidnappers with the aim of rescuing the victim unhurt.”

The acting Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Very. Revd. Fr. Nuhu Iliya in a statement on Saturday confirmed the abduction.

“With sadness in our hearts, we write to inform the general public of the kidnap of one of our priests, Revd. Fr. Mikah Suleiman. This sad event occurred in the early hours of today, Saturday, 22nd June 2024 in the Father’s rectory. Fr Mikah is the Parish Priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church Damba, Gusau, Zamfara State,” the statement reads.

“We invite all Christ’s faithful and all men and women of goodwill to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release.

“We equally commend him to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Priests, for his speedy release from the hands of his abductors.”