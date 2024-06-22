Atiku Abubakar Visits Buhari In Daura

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday.

The purpose of the visit was not made public, but both leaders were seen walking together.

In one of the videos circulating on social media, Atiku and Buhari were seen discussing in the presence of their associates.

The visits comes few days after Atiku met with former Military President Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) and ex-Military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, Niger State capital.

Atiku has been Buhari’s fierce competitor in the last 10 years.

In 2014, he contested against Buhari for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket but came a distant third.

Five years after, he went head to head with the president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but came second, even though he argued that he won the election and went to court, but also lost.

Last year, he lost to President Bola Tinubu and also went to court but the outcome did not end in his favour.

During an interview with the Hausa service of the Voice of America last month, Atiku vowed to keep contesting presidential elections.

“I will keep contesting again and again as long as I am alive and healthy,” Atiku said. “Even the former US President Abraham Lincoln contested seven times before finally winning.”

The 77-year-old, who will be 81 in 2027 for the country’s next general election, also spoke about the current crisis in the PDP, affirming that its members have to be united to win the election.

Earlier, Atiku had said he was engaging Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on the possibility of a merger.

“This is to anybody that thinks there is going to be a misunderstanding between me and Obi, let me assure you that not even a small issue is going to happen between us,” he had said.







