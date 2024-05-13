Wike Frustrated Peter Obi Out Of PDP...Atiku's Spokesman

Paul Ibe, spokesperson of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  Atiku Abubakar said the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike frustrated the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi out of the PDP, and not Atiku.

Ibe stated this in an interview on Seun Okinbaloye’s Mic On podcast.

According to Ibe, Atiku wanted the PDP to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the Southeast but Wike worked against the move.

Recall that Obi was the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019, but dumped the party for the Labour Party, LP, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He contested  the 2023 presidential election, and secured  over six million votes.

The PDP and LP lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2023 election.

Since then, the main  opposition party has been embroiled in internal crisis.

Speaking on the development, Ibe said Atiku was ready to zone the PDP presidential ticket to the Southeast.

The Atiku’s spokesperson said Wike frustrated the move to zone PDP’s ticket to the Southeast.

