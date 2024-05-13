Death Toll From Lagos Gas Explosion Rise To 11

Lagos State Government has disclosed that out of the 33 affected victims of the recent tragic gas explosion in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, 11 fatalities were recorded in the incident.

This came as the state government said it had taken full responsibility for the medical expenses of the affected surviving victims.

State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who spoke during a visit to victims at the Burns and Trauma Unit, Gbagada General Hospital, sympathised with the victims’ families, assuring them of top-tier healthcare services at no cost.

According to Abayomi,”Of the 33 affected victims,11 fatalities occurred due to extensive third-degree burns, which severely impacted vital organs.

“We are deeply invested in the welfare and recovery of the victims. The government is fully covering the treatment costs for these patients.”

Abayomi stressed the state government’s commitment to preventing the reoccurrences of such tragedies and ensured of the continuous provision of quality healthcare services to all residents.

He said: “In the aftermath of the devastating incident, the state government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to providing unrelenting support to the victims to aid their recovery from the trauma and their families.

“The state government has pledged to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the affected individuals receive the necessary assistance to help them recover from the trauma.”