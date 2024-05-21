WEMA BANK 5 FOR 5 PROMO SEASON 3 GRAND FINALE SET TO HOLD IN LAGOS

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s foremost innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, is set to wrap up the season 3 edition of its remarkable reward initiative, the 5 for 5 Promo, in a grand finale slated for Friday, May 31, 2024, in Lagos.

Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is a reward initiative introduced by the Bank in 2019 with the goal of rewarding its customers for their active loyalty to the brand and its products. Through the 5 for 5 Promo, customers of the Bank have enjoyed financial support for their personal, business and professional life. Executed via thoroughly regulated monthly draws per season, the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo through a raffle draw selects winners from the Bank’s pool of active and transacting customers, based on the minimum requirements and modalities of the season. A total of 1,177 customers have received cash rewards of up to N63.3 million in the first 2 seasons of the Promo; 23 of whom emerged millionaires in season 1 and 2. The 5 for 5 Promo has since become a beacon of hope to millions of Nigerians and businesses across the country.

Season 3 of the 5 for 5 Promo kickstarted in July 2023, raising the bar impressively with a N90,000,000 cash prize that surpassed both preceding seasons, creating room for more Nigerians to become winners. With each month in the 10-month spread, the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 train has toured different locations across Nigeria, surprising customers with cash prizes ranging from N25,000 to N1,000,000 each. The 5 for 5 Promo stands out for its inclusivity, diversity and impact, touching the lives of hundreds of Nigerians of different ages, statuses, interests and inclinations. As the final draw of the season approaches, both past and aspiring 5 for 5 Promo winners eagerly anticipate the lucky 120 winners to be made this May.

Referencing the Bank’s intention for the 5 for 5 Promo, the Head, Brands & Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, Mabel Adeteye, expressed gratitude to customers of the Bank for their continued support throughout Wema Bank’s 79-year journey. “At Wema Bank, our world revolves around our people and customers. Their support is what has got us this far so it’s only natural that we seize every opportunity to give back to them and fulfil our goal of providing optimum value for every stakeholder. The 5 for 5 Promo was birthed from a place of gratitude and commitment to empowering our customers and with each season, we have simplified the requirements and amplified the rewards to ensure that everyone can benefit from the Promo. Season 3 has been nothing short of remarkable and as we close out our 79th anniversary celebration with one more 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 draw, we are honoured to be the bank of choice for our diverse customer base. To the 1,000+ customers that have won over the past 9 months and the 120 that will win in the grand finale, I say a huge congratulations. Thank you for choosing Wema Bank”.

Encouraging Nigerians to take advantage of the last draw of the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3, Mabel Adeteye, elucidated the minimum requirements for qualification. “The requirements are simple, fund your account with at least N5,000 and make up to 5 transactions using the ALAT App, *945# or your ALAT/Wema Card, maintaining a N5,000 minimum average account balance. It doesn’t matter where you are, what you do or when you started banking with us, you can be a winner. NYSC members have won, business owners, undergraduate students, working class professionals, everyone from Gen Z to the baby boomers—there’s room for all in the Wema Bank family and the 5 for 5 Promo. A simple download of the ALAT App could be the first step for potential winners. I look forward to May 31st, as we put the final bow on this exceptional journey that has made the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 a success”.

The 5 for 5 Promo has transformed the lives and experiences of thousands of Nigerians across the world, with cash prizes for transactions on both Naira and Domiciliary accounts. With a total of N80,000,000 already disbursed in the first 9 draws of Season 3, the grand finale is set to reward 120 more Nigerians with a N10,000,000 cash prize.

To qualify to win in the grand finale of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3, Wema Bank account holders are to fund their Wema/ALAT accounts and make up to 5 transactions before the month ends.



