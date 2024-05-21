Senate Rejects Fresh Moves To Create Grazing Routes In Nigeria

The Senate on Tuesday, May 21, rejected fresh moves to create grazing routes for cattle rearers in the country.

This is even as the Senate resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to organize a national summit to unravel the underlying causes of farmers/herders’ clashes in the country and come up with appropriate laws to deal with the menace.

The Senate observed a minute silence in honour of those who were killed in Omala LGA and urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide the survivors now living in internally displaced persons’ camps with relief materials to enable them to return to their ancestral homes.

The resolutions of the Senate followed its consideration of a motion on the attack and killing of residents in Omala Local Government Area in Kogi state by herdsmen.

The motion was moved by Senator Isah Jibrin (APC – Kogi East).

While considering the motion, the Senate rejected an additional prayer by Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC – Borno North) which called on the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to create new grazing routes in the country as a panacea to solve farmer/herder clashes in the country.

Jibrin in his lead debate lamented an attack on his constituents in Omala local government of Kogi state by herders where he alleged that over 500 persons were killed and their houses razed by the invading herders.

Senator Tahir Monguno in his contribution had called for the creation of grazing routes to prevent cattle from straying onto farms and eating up crops, a situation which he said often brings about conflict between farmers and herders.

Senator Ahmad Lawan said that government should provide for the sustainability of livestock business in the country which he said is worth N30trillion annually.

He added that herders who have lost their cattle to rustling should be assisted by the government to acquire livestock to keep them occupied and productive.

He said if the Federal Government in the past bailed out banks, and gave grants to DisCos and GenCos to keep them in business, “there is nothing wrong for the Federal Government to provide subsidy for herders who have lost their cattle to rustlers.

“This is a security issue as much as it is an economic issue. We should say it as it is because we are looking for solutions.

“We must continue to protect the lives and property of our citizens, which is the essence of governance.

“The livestock industry is worth over N30 trillion, we cannot ignore it. We must ensure that the federal government resuscitates the livelihoods of those (herders) who want to remain within the boundaries of the law.

“I like the idea of conducting a national summit on livestock development. We have to be decisive in funding our security agencies,” Lawan said.