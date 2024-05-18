UNILORIN Gets New Governing Council

The Federal Government has appointed a former Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Prof. Aminu Salihu Mikailu, the new Pro -Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Ilorin.

A statement by the University's Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said the appointment was announced at the weekend by the Federal Ministry of Education, which also constituted new Governing Councils for several other federal tertiary education institutions in the country.

According to Akogun, other members of the reconstituted UNILORIN Governing Council are Amina Yusuf Garba, mni, Barr Auwalu Abdullahi, Babayo Shehu, and Aisha Gunabi.

He said that the University already had in place seven elected internal members of the Governing Council, representing the University Senate (four members), Congregation (two Members), and Convocation (one member), as well as the Principal Officers of the University, with the Registrar as the Council Secretary.

Akogun further disclosed that "the new Governing Council Chairman has, at different times, held the position of Vice Chancellor of Usman Dan Fodiyo University, Sokoto, (1999 – 2004); Vice Chancellor, Kaduna State University, (2004 – 2006); and Acting Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, (2013 – 2014). He had also served as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State.

The new Governing Council will be inaugurated alongside those of other federal tertiary education institutions at a date to be announced by the National Universities Commission", Akogun said.



