Peter Obi Visits Late Junior Pope Family

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

 Obi signed the condolence register and also took a picture with the late actor's children.

A Nollywood actor and ex-spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, took to his Instagram account to share pictures accompanied by videos of the visit on Saturday.





 Okonkwo's caption read, ”HE Peter Obi arrived at the residence of John Paul Odonwodo, Junior Pope, to pay his condolences to his family over the sad, and untimely departure of their child, brother, husband, and father. He consoled his mother, Mrs Maria Odonwodo, the widow, Jennifer, and his children.”

Recall that Junior Pope died on April 10, 2024, alongside three others after their boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a film location.

He was laid to rest at his hometown, Ukehe in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State, on Friday.

