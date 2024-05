News have it that on 27th April, 2024, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh, a Ghanaian citizen went missing after they traveled from Portharcourt Rivers State to Aba, Abia State to visit a friend they met on Facebook.

A suspect named Andrew Amaechi has been arrested by the police for being in possession of their belonging and till date no one has set eyes on Celine and her friend.

Ijeomadaisy posted this on her Instagram handle