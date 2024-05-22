Breaking : President Tinubu Appoints ACM Shehu Mohammed New Corps Marshal Of FRSC ( Pictures)

 Reports reaching CKNNews have it that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Assistant Corp Marshal Shehu Mohammed as Corp Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

According to a letter from the office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation sighted by CKN News and signed by Senator George Akume , his appointment takes effect from 20th May 2024

Assistant Corp Marshal Shehu Mohammed according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity is taking over from the current Corp Marshal with immediate effect 

His letter of appointment was handed over to him by the Dr Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi  of the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation 

The FRSC have not issued any statement yet on the development 

More details later

Pictures from the event







