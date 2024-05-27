Tunji Braithwaite's Son, Olumide Survives Accident In Abuja

The only son of the elder statesman, Tunji Braithwaite, Mr. Olumide Braithwaite, has survived a serious motor accident in Abuja.

The family in a statement, yesterday, said: “The accident took place on May 23, at the expressway by CBN headquarters, Abuja, involving an armoured billion van and a Toyota hilux pickup truck.

“Emergency services responded promptly and Olumide Braithwaite was immediately transported to Garki Hospital for medical attention, where he regained consciousness.

“We are pleased to report that Mr. Olumide Braithwaite is in stable condition and receiving the best possible care. The medical team has expressed optimism about his recovery.

“Mr. Olumide Braithwaite and his family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes from friends, colleagues, and the public. They request privacy during this time as he focuses on his recovery.

“Further updates will be provided as necessary.”