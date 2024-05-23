Tinubu Orders Immediate Review Of Tertiary Institutions’ Governing Boards Over Lack Of Federal Character

President Bola Tinubu has directed a comprehensive review of the recently announced governing boards of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, citing concerns over the lack of federal character in the nominations.

The Federal Ministry of Education had released names of nominees for chairmen, Pro-Chancellors, and members of the boards and councils of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, with an inauguration and retreat planned for May 31.

However, public reactions showed that the nominations did not reflect the federal character of the country, with some states receiving only one nomination while others received multiple nominations.





In response to the feedback, President Tinubu has, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, ordered a complete review of the list of members to ensure strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the Constitution.

The review will also consider national spread and ensure that every part of the country is adequately represented.





“President Bola Tinubu has directed a total and comprehensive review of the recently announced governing boards of tertiary institutions in Nigeria before the inauguration and retreat being planned for the nominees.

“The Federal Ministry of Education recently released names of nominees for chairmen, Pro-Chancellors, and members of the boards and councils of universities, Polytechnics, and colleges of education. It also announced that the inauguration and retreat for the nominees will take place on 31 May.

“However, public reactions showed that the nominations did not reflect the federal character of the country as some states got just one nomination, while some others got many.

“In directing a complete review of the list of members, President Tinubu acknowledges the feedback across the country.

“President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution.

“The review will also take into consideration national spread and ensure every part of the country is adequately represented”, the statement said.







