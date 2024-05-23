E-money Confirms Arrest Of Man Who Accused Him Of Sleeping With Junior Pope Wife

Money bag Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money, has successfully apprehended one of his accusers.

The arrest follows accusations made against E-money, claiming he was involved in an illicit relationship with Jennifer Awele, the wife of the late Nollywood actor Junior Pope, and had a hand in the actor’s death.

Recall that E-money initiated a search for individuals who had made these damaging allegations on Facebook.

Shortly after, he, with the assistance of the police, apprehended a man who was a key instigator of these claims.

The accuser alleged that E-money had been involved with Junior Pope’s wife and suggested that the actor was suspicious of his wife’s activities even while he was alive.

The accuser further insinuated that E-money’s pledge to support Junior Pope’s children was motivated by his supposed romantic involvement with Jennifer Awele.

In a video, the accuser vehemently criticised E-money and his associates, accusing them of orchestrating Junior Pope’s death to enable E-money to pursue a relationship with the actor’s wife.

E-money took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the arrest, stating:

“I’m relieved to share that one of the individuals responsible for the character assassination against me has been apprehended by the Nigeria Police Force and will face prosecution.

“This is a significant step towards ending the scourge of cyberbullying.

My heartfelt gratitude goes out to the diligent officers of the Nigerian Police Force for their unwavering commitment to justice.”







