Sit-At-Home: How ‘IPOB Militants’ Killed Several Soldiers In Abia

Some soldiers have been killed by suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) militants enforcing the sit-at-home order in Abia State.

CKNNews had reported how the proscribed group, through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, declared May 30 as sit-at-home in the South East.

He said it was to honour “our heroes and heroines” who died in the civil war between 1967 and 1970.

Powerful said: “Annually, 30th of May is a solemn memorial day for Biafrans. To honor our heroes and heroines, Biafrans are asked to observe this one (1) day sit-at-home in reverence to the spirits of our departed heroes who fought for us to be alive today.

“Every Biafran in Biafra territory is expected to sit-at-home on this day and reflect on the danger of the forced unity called Nigeria that has taken millions of lives of Biafrans.

“To that effect, IPOB directs all schools, government offices, Private offices, Banks, transport unions, market unions and private individuals to shut down all operations in honor of our heroes and heroines on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

“IPOB directs all the residents of Biafra Land to stay indoors from 6am to 6pm on the 30th of May 2024. IPOB warns residents in Biafra to avoid loitering about on this day. Those who intend to travel to and fro Biafra land must do so before the evening of May 29th.”

Daily Trust reports that the military men were attacked at Obikabia junction in Aba, Abia State, by over 15 masked gunmen who also set their patrol van on fire.





A trending video showed the assailants shooting sporadically before setting the military van ablaze.

Commenting on the incident, a male voice was heard saying, “This army man is the only surviving person here. He was the only person that ran away.”

“Does anybody here have a motorcycle?” another person in the video said.

The gunmen operated with an SUV jeep and a Sienna.

Filling stations, banks, restaurants, and major supermarkets shut down across the five states for fear of being attacked by non-state actors.

Reacting to the attack, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said it was “unwarranted, outrageous, unjust, cruel and absolutely condemnable”.





Kalu who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State said that Aba people better known for their enterprising spirit and technical skills cannot be hoodwinked to think that locking up their shops and closing their businesses to stay at home was in their best interest.

Kalu in statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, reminded the people that Aba is the commercial nerve centre of the South East and as such plays host to people from all walks of life.

Kalu also urged them not to trade their known hospitality with violence, saying that it is alien to the culture of Ndi Igbo.

Kalu commiserated with the families of the victims, assuring the military hierarchy of legislative interventions to help unravel the masterminds of the attack and ensure that the unhealthy development does not reoccur in the future.



