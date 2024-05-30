Breaking : Jury Finds Donald Trump Guilty In Hush Money Trial





Former United States President Donald Trump has been found guilty in a historic criminal hush-money trial, in a decision that could shake up the 2024 election campaign.





He has become the first US president, past or present, to be charged and convicted of a crime.





A New York City jury delivered the verdict on Thursday afternoon after a seven-week-long trial — and it found Trump guilty on all 34 counts he faced.





Prosecutors had called nearly two dozen witnesses to testify, and after closing arguments concluded on Tuesday, the jury took two days to render a verdict.





Trump was accused of 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in relation to a hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election.





Prosecutors argued that Trump attempted to cover up the payment in an effort to improve his chances in the race.





The former Republican president, who is set to face off against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in November’s election, had pleaded not guilty.





He now faces a prison sentence of up to four years for each felony count, though court observers say it is unlikely he will face time behind bars, as opposed to probation or community service.





A sentencing date was set for July 11, at the request of defence lawyer Todd Blanche. Before court was adjourned, Blanche also asked Judge Juan Merchan to toss the verdict — a motion Merchan quickly dismissed.





Outside the courtroom, Trump briefly spoke to reporters, saying, “We will fight for our constitution. This long from over. Thank you very much.”





Reporters, meanwhile, shouted questions as he quickly turned and left: “Why should voters vote for a convicted felon?” “Are you going to drop out?” Trump is expected to appeal the verdict.





Tensions were high in the courtroom in the lead-up to the jury’s decision. Moments before the jury announced it had reached a verdict, Judge Juan Merchan appeared prepared to wind down the closed-door deliberations for the day, announcing a cut-off at 4:30pm local time.





But at 4:20, a note from the jury arrived, announcing the impending verdict and asking for 30 more minutes to fill out forms.

Judge Merchan warned the courtroom against any outbursts.





In the audience sat District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who announced the 34-count indictment against Trump on April 4, 2023, as well as Trump’s supporters, including his son Eric.





The New York case was one of four criminal indictments Trump faced. It is likely to be the only one to go to trial before the November election.





This is a breaking news story. More information to come.







