Saudi Arabia To Resume Cargo Flights Operation To Nigeria...Festus Keyamo

 Saudi Arabia Air would soon resume cargo flight operations in Nigeria

This was a statement post by Minister of Aviation on the development on his social media handle 

"Yesterday, at the sidelines of the on-going Future Aviation Forum (FAF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, I met my counterparts from the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The discussion with the State of Qatar centered around implementing our BASA to the hilt and other areas of interests.



With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the discussion was about the resumption of cargo flights operations between both countries that had gone comatose over the years. Both sides agreed to resume the operations and appointed focal persons to work out the modalities."

