3 Man Pro-Fubara Assembly To Screen Commissioner Nominees To Replace Wike’s Loyalists

The faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Similanayi Fubara has invited some nominees for screening.

The nominees were invited to appear before the assembly led by Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.

According to a letter sighted by our correspondent, 8 nominees were invited for screening as Commissioners.

The nominees were directed to come along with 12 sets of their curriculum vitae and the original and photocopies of their credentials.

The letter of invitation signed by G.M. Gillis-West , the Clerk of the pro Fubara House of Assembly, has the following persons, Hon. Prince Charles O. Bekee, Mr. Collins N. Onunwo, Hon. Solomon Eke, Sir. Dr. Peter N. Medee, Hon. Elloka Tasie Amadi, Hon. Basoene Joshua Benibo, Mr. Tambari Sydney Gbara, and Dr. Ovy Orluideye Chinendum Chukwuma as commissioners designate.

They are meant to fill the vacant positions in the cabinet following the resignation of five commissioners loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory Barrister Nyesom Wike.

Daily Trust had reported how Wike’s loyalists exited Fubara’s cabinet in the heat of the crisis in the oil-rich state.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had waded into the crisis on Monday, appealing to the duo whom he referred to as young but powerful, to sheathe their swords in the interest of peace.



