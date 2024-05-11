Police Takes Over Rivers State House Of Assembly Quarters









The police authorities yesterday deployed about 30 armed policemen to protect the official quarters of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.





The move was apparently in response to an allegation by the pro-Wike factional Speaker of the House Martins Amaewhule, that the complex had been penciled down for demolition by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.





The deployment of the policemen to the quarters came on a day a Rivers State High Court barred the 27 lawmakers led by Amaewhule from further sitting as legislators for the state, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) branded some of the actions and utterances of the governor as an invitation to impeachment.





And following reports of the plenary sitting of the pro-Wike legislators yesterday, Governor Fubara took action, relocating the House of Assembly to the Auditorium, Admin Block of the Government House, Port Harcourt.





The state government made public Executive Order 001 of December 14, 2023, giving effect to the relocation.





The policemen were seen yesterday manning the estate’s two gates.





They had about 30 patrol vans which were parked in and around the gates.





But there was no restriction on people from going in or coming out of the estate.





STATE POLICE COMMAND REACTS



