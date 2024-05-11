Executive Order : Gov Fubara Relocates Rivers House Of Assembly To Govt House

byCKN NEWS -
0



Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has gazetted the Executive Order relocating the House of Assembly to the Auditorium, Admin Block of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Dated December 14, 2023, the document cited burning of the chamber of the House of Assembly as reason for the relocation.

In October, some persons broke into the assembly and set it on fire.

The development occurred amid speculations that lawmakers were planning to initiate impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

The governor had subsequently stormed the chamber alongside some of his supporters. He had vowed that removing him would be tough.

In the gazette, Fubara said the current state of the chamber was unsafe and constituted a threat to the lives of the legislators and their staff.

He said: “Now, therefore, I, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, this 30th Day of October, 2023, pursuant to the powers vested in me under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria hereby issue, order and direct that all proceedings and business of the Rivers State House of Assembly shall temporarily take place at the auditorium, Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt, until the repairs, renovation and reconstruction of the chambers of Rivers State House of Assembly.”

The crisis in the state took a new turn after Chief Tony Okocha, Chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, asked the lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to impeach the governor.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال