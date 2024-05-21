Police Recovers 10 AK47 Stolen From Murdered Policemen In Delta State

Leveraging on the recent charge on succinct intelligence gathering and sharing for effective operational deployments by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, the Force Intelligence Department Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) has made significant strides in the ongoing efforts to combat crime and restore security in Delta State and beyond.

Following the recent tragic events in Ohoro Forest, Ughelli Delta State, where some police operatives were ambushed and gruesomely murdered leading to the loss of thirteen (13) police rifles to the criminal suspects, the FID-IRT have successfully recovered ten (10) of these arms.

During a coordinated operation, the gallant operatives of the FID-IRT engaged the suspects in a gun duel which led to the neutralization of some of the suspects while the police operatives successfully reclaimed ten (10) of the stolen weapons, and recovered some arms used by the assailants.





Additionally, the Nigeria Police has effectively addressed the kidnapping crisis that has plagued the Lagos-Ibadan expressway with the arrest of six (6) members of the notorious kidnapping gang terrorizing the area. The suspects are currently in custody, cooperating with ongoing investigations.

The IGP has reassured the public that the Police will continue to employ all necessary measures to combat criminal activities across the nation as the safety and security of Nigerian citizens remain the top priority, and the Force is committed to maintaining peace and order through diligent and proactive efforts. He reiterated the determination of his leadership to creating a safe and secure environment for all citizens while appreciating their support and cooperation.