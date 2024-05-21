Breaking: Gov Fubara Swears In 8 New Commissioners ( Pictures)





The Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo led Rivers State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed eight Commissioner Designates as members of the State Executive Council.





This was following a letter from Governor Siminalayi Fubara which was read by Speaker Oko-Jumbo today on the floor of the house requesting that the nominees be screened and confirmed by the assembly.





They nominees are, Prince Charles Bekee, Mr. Collins Onunwo, Mr. Solomon Eke, Engineer Basoene Josua Benibo and Dr. Peter Medee.





Others are Mr. Elloka Tasie Amadi, Mr. Tambari Sydney Gbara and Dr. Ovy Orluideye Chinedum Chukwuma.





The nominees while fielding questions from the lawmakers said they will bring their wealth of experience into the administration of the state Governor.





Mr. Solomon Eke, Engineer Basoene Joshua Benebo, Dr Peter Medee and Prince Charles Bekee in their separate responses said they will bring value and transformation into the system.





However, the Leader of the House, Sokari Goodboy Sokari, pleaded with the house to confirm the nominees since most of them have served in various capacities in the State.





He then moved a motion for closure of debate on the screening which was seconded by the Deputy Speaker Adolphus Timothy Orubienimigha.





The Speaker, Oko-Jumbo based on the motion of the house through a voice note and members unanimously voted for the confirmation.





The Commissioners were later sworn in by Gov Sim Fubara







