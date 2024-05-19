Police Debunks Claims Of Alleged Kidnappers Of Army General In Imo

Imo State Police Command have distanced itself from the confessional statements made by three suspects arrested over the alleged kidnapping and killing of the Retired Major General Richard Duru.

Recall that Major General Duru on 27th September, 2023 was kidnapped along Bishops Court, Area 7 Orji/Uratta Owerri, and his black Mercedes Benz G.L. 450 car with registration number LND 826 NG snatched by a suspected kidnapped syndicated.

In a release signed by the Command's spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye faulted the claims by the suspects, insisting that the Army chief is still alive and effort emplace to rescue the victim and arrest the abductors.

He further disclosed that a special unit inaugurated by the Police Commissioner, CP Aboki Danjuma over the incident is still carrying out investigation on it and "have made tremendous progress based on the confessional statements of the three suspects and through technical intelligence."

The realease reads, "sequel to the Command’s press briefing of 16th May, 2024 on the progress made in the reported case of kidnapping of Retired Major General Richard Duru were the three arrested suspects made confessional statements in the course of interrogation to be members of the Proscribed Indegeneous People of Biafra ( IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network( ESN) to be amongst the syndicate that kidnapped the Retired General and allegedly murdered him, the Command, is yet to confirmed in a strong terms this allegation.

"However the high powered investigation team, inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police , CP Aboki Danjuma, psc (+), on the day the incident was reported are still investigating and have made tremendous progress based on the confessional statements of the three suspects and through technical intelligence.

"Meanwhile, the Command is using this medium to call on Imolites and the general public especially the family of the victim not to lose faith and to disregard the confessional statements made by the three suspects during the press briefing as investigation is ongoing and all the Security Agencies are working in synergy to rescue the kidnap victim unhurt, arrest the perpetrators, unravel their identity and make them face the full wrath of the law. While adequate security measures has been emplaced in the State to forestall future occurrence .

"Finally, the Command is calling on the general public to assist the police with credible information and to report any clandestine activities or suspicious person(s) seen within their community to the nearest police station or any security agencies or call the Command’s control emergency numbers 08034773600 or 08098880197."