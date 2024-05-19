Many Feared Dead As Truck Crashes Into Commuters At Imo Varsity Junction

Owerri- An unidentified Truck driver, on Saturday crushed scores of passersby, passengers and vehicles at the Imo State University, IMSU, junction, Owerri, Imo state.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to newsmen in Owerri said the incident happened at 08:15 Pm.

According to them “A reckless truck driver has crushed and some sustained injuries of over 25 persons at IMSU junction. This happened at about 08:15 pm. Four minibuses were hit by this truck.”

One Mbamara Uju, a trader at the IMSU, junction said: “Two things are involved, I suspect the truck failed to break. Secondly, The driver of the truck may have not observed the traffic rules. What we heard was a sound like a bomb hitting about 4 vehicles, crushing passersby and those inside the buses.

“People started running as the truck continued to crush on the buses and human beings at a point stopped. This is a very terrible scene. We are pained. God help us.”

Another shop owner at the scene, a lady, Chizoba, said: “Immediately I crossed the IMSU, junction heading to IMSU, front gate I started hearing vehicles hitting each other and the next was people crying and blood flowed everywhere. They said the driver was driving recklessly and blowing his horn and you know the way this our IMSU junction is always looking crowded. Before you know it, the truck crushed many and damaged the vehicles.”

She further said; “Some spirited individuals collected some of the bodies that were still breathing and drove to a nearby hospital. Some people with minor injuries were taken to pharmacy shops around IMSU for immediate medical attention.”

At the time of filing this report, residents were said to have trooped to the IMSU, junction in search of their loved ones.