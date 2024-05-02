Police Arrest Mastermind Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack





The Police have announce the arrest of a mastermind of the attackers on a Kaduna-Abuja train identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi, alias Mande.

Bandits had attacked the train in March 2022, abducting dozens and killing others.

According to the police, Mande was apprehended by the anti-kidnapping unit of the Kaduna State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on January 12, 2024.

The Police Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who paraded the suspect alongside over 30 other arrested suspects for various crimes in the state, said Mande confessed to being a leader of a kidnapped syndicate terrorizing the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

He stated, “On January 12, 2024, police operatives attached to the anti-kidnapping unit of the Kaduna State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), based on credible information, swooped in and arrested one Ibrahim Abdullahi, also known as MANDE, at the Abuja-Kaduna Road flyover by Rido Junction.

“The suspect confessed to being the leader of a kidnap syndicate terrorizing the Kaduna-Abuja highway, ranked among other criminals like Dogo Gide and Bello Turji.





“He had participated in various kidnapping incidents, including the abduction at Green Field University, and he was involved in almost all the kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway. He was also involved in the popular Kaduna-Abuja train attack but had run away. We promised Nigerians that he would be arrested.”

The force PRO also pointed out that strategic initiatives implemented along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway have significantly contributed to the successes recorded.

He mentioned that under the directive of the Inspector General of Police, a helicopter has been deployed to serve as an escort for trains using the route, providing aerial support for the ground troops from the armed forces, police, and other security agencies deployed along the corridor. This proactive measure aims to prevent attacks and act as a first responder in the event of any untoward incidents.

He added that the relentless pursuit of criminal elements has resulted in remarkable outcomes, including the arrest of 81 armed robbery suspects, 40 kidnap suspects, 73 murder/homicide suspects, 36 rape suspects, 22 suspects involved in cult-related crimes, and 28 suspects engaged in other criminal activities.

Furthermore, the operations have led to the recovery of 16 firearms of various types, along with 226 ammunition of diverse calibers. Additionally, 28 stolen vehicles, over 200 harmful weapons, and 600 bags of fertilizers have been retrieved. Moreover, a total of three million, three hundred and fifty thousand Naira (N3,350,000) only, previously paid as ransom to kidnappers, has been successfully recovered, while 158 kidnapped victims have been rescued and reunited with their families unharmed.





POLICE ARREST MASTERMINDS OF ABUJA/KADUNA TRAIN ATTACK, PARADE 63 SUSPECTS FOR VIOLENT CRIMES ALONG ABUJA-KADUNA EXPRESSWAY, KADUNA STATE





As IGP Sustains Deployment of Chopper for Aerial Support, Proactive Measures Along Train Route









The Nigeria Police Force, under the astute leadership of Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Ph.D., NPM, continues to make significant strides in combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of citizens in the country. The recent sustained deployments along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and kaduna state at large have led to massive successes in the fight against violent crimes in the state between January 2024 till date.





Notably, a strategic initiative implemented along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway is the deployment of a helicopter as an escort for trains traversing the route. This measure, under the directive of the Inspector General of Police, serves as both a deterrent to criminal elements and a rapid response mechanism in the event of any untoward incidents, ultimately enhancing security along the corridor and in the state at large. The relentless efforts of the Nigeria Police Force have yielded remarkable outcomes, including the arrest of 81-armed robbery suspects, 40 kidnap suspects, 73 murder/homicide suspects, 36 rape suspects, 22 suspects involved in cult-related crimes, and 28 suspects engaged in other criminal activities.





Similarly, the Police has successfully recovered 16 firearms of various types, along with 686 ammunitions of diverse calibres. Additionally, our operations have led to the retrieval of 28 stolen vehicles, over 200 harmful weapons, and 600 bags of fertilizers. A total of three million, three hundred and fifty thousand Naira (N3,350,000) only, previously paid as ransom to kidnappers, has been successfully recovered, while our swift and coordinated efforts have resulted in the safe rescue of 158 kidnapped victims, all of whom have been reunited with their families unharmed. The majority of the suspects have been charged to court. The parade, however, comprises 63 suspects who are yet to be prosecuted.





The Inspector General of Police has reaffirmed the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. He emphasized that the Force is committed to replicating these successful intervention and operations across the country to ensure that movement from one part of the country to another does not become challenging due to the activities of criminal elements in the society.





ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.





2nd May, 2024