Actor Arrested For Abduction, Defilement Of 14-Year-Old Girl

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old actor identified as Praise for an alleged abduction and defilement of a 14-year-old girl.


The command's Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.


The statement partly read, "The Divisional Police Officer of Mowe Division has arrested one actor, Praise, a 30 year old “m” for alleged defilement of a 14-year-old “f”.


"The arrest came following a report on the 1st of May at about 1405 hours from the grandparents of the teenager that their granddaughter got missing since the 27th of April 2024."


 

