One Year Anniversary: Tinubu Ready To Fire Underperforming Ministers...Presidency

President Bola Tinubu is ready to fire underperforming ministers who fail to deliver on targets set for them, the Presidency has said.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, speaking in an interview said though the President was yet to decide on the ministers’ performances, he had told them to deliver on his administration’s eight-point agenda. He added that those found wanting would be asked to leave the cabinet.

Onanuga also rated the performance of the administration high as it approaches its first year in office, giving it a score of 70 per cent.

He said when President Tinubu took over, Nigeria was using 97 per cent of its revenue to service debt, and was borrowing for recurrent expenditure, which include the payment of salaries, adding that the administration brought the nation back from the brink of economic collapse with the implementation of bold policies, such as the removal of fuel subsidy, and the unification of the exchange rate.

Tinubu’s charge to ministers

President Bola Tinubu, had while inaugurating his 48 ministers, advisers, and other aides, urged them to put aside their personal interests and focus on his government’s immediate concern of pulling Nigeria out of poverty.

The President gave the advice at the close of a three-day retreat for ministers, permanent secretaries, presidential aides, and other top government officials at the State House, Abuja, last year after they were appointed.

He told the participants that they had the responsibility of changing the narrative about the country, noting that if they had any problem with Nigeria, they should have a conversation about it.

President Tinubu stressed the need for the officials to bond and ensure that the country recovered from ‘elephantiasis’.

He said, “We have gathered here to shape the future, no threat about it. The responsibilities we bear are not just titles; they are the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians.

“You might be ready to forget about the rest of the world but as a Nigerian, let’s go out there, let’s bond together and make sure our country is fully recovered from elephantiasis.

“Let me remind you that you are not here to make excuses; neither am I. I am your friend, brother, father and grandfather.

“You must put outside personal ambitions and focus on the progress of our nation. It is through this that we can be truly proud. I am proud to stand before you. I am very proud of all of you. And, I am proud of myself too. I contested the election and won with your support. They took me to court, and I won.”

The President also extracted the commitment of the ministers and other government officials to work together as a team to achieve the goals of his government, asking, “We are about to close this three-day cabinet retreat, are we proud that we are Nigerians? Are we sure that we’ve done this? Is the responsibility of the permanent secretary clear in partnership with the minister? Are we one family?

“Since we are one family and one nation, and we are in this vehicle together to change the narrative and bring about the economic prosperity of our country. Are we ready?”

The President further told his ministers and other aides, “We have a responsibility to our country to make sure we completely change the narrative about Nigeria.

“If we have problems, let’s talk to one another. Let’s have gentle conversations about our country. It is not about ‘just leave me alone, I’m going home’; you may not have a home.

“There’s nothing you can do successfully without good healthcare and poverty reduction. Like I said before, poverty is not a shameful thing, but it is not acceptable. Are we going to dig our people out of it?”

Struggling economy

There has, however, been some disquiet around the country as Tinubu counts days to his first anniversary.

From rising inflation to insecurity and a shaky exchange rate, the country, according to analysts, still has a long way to go.

Although the President inherited a struggling economy, he promised to get it running in no time.

Tinubu, in his 80-page policy document, highlighted an eight-point agenda, with national security and economy topping the list.

Others include agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation, and education.

In his manifesto, Tinubu said his objective was to foster a new society based on shared prosperity, tolerance, compassion, and the unwavering commitment to treating each citizen with equal respect and due regard.

He promised to build a Nigeria, especially for the youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life.

He said, “Manufacture, create and invent more of the goods and services we require. Nigeria shall be known as a nation of creators, not just of consumers. Export more and import less, strengthening both the naira and our way of life. Continue assisting our ever-toiling farmers, through enlightened agricultural policies that promote productivity and assure decent incomes, so that farmers can support their families and feed the nation.

“Modernise and expand public infrastructure so that the rest of the economy can grow at an optimal rate.