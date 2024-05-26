I've Not Quit Acting ..Veteran Actor Segun Arinze

byCKN NEWS -
 Nollywood veteran actor Segun Arinze has denied the story making the rounds that he is quitting acting 

Segun Arinze made this known in a press statement issued by his image handlers posted below 

It has come to our attention at KLED Entertainment & Management about some mischievous and callous  rumour circulating on some platforms  that our Client Mr Segun Arinze said he is quitting Acting due to some issues. 

Let it be known that at no point in time did Mr Segun Arinze say such or grant any interview. Please disregard the unpurpoted story it's unfounded and baseless. 

Mr Segun Arinze is a talented actor, voice over artist and entertainment consultant with years of experience and will continue to perform as an ACTOR and a FILMMAKER that he is. 

Kindly follow his activities on his social media platforms 

Instagram @officialsegunarinze

On Facebook @segunarinze

On X (formerly twitter) @segunarinzeaina

Thanks and warm regards.

Lauretha Eli

For KLED Entertainment


Clip of the interview with Chude 

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/JobfVLe2cAGknDF1/?mibextid=oFDknk

