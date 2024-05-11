NIMC Uncovers Syndicate Selling Fake NIN

The National Identity Management Commission on Friday said it had uncovered a syndicate of individuals posing as employees of the commission and issuing fake national identity numbers to unsuspecting Nigerians.

It said some suspects had been arrested and were undergoing prosecution with relevant security agencies.

The NIMC Director General, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, disclosed this at a press briefing on Friday in Abuja, adding that the commission got wind of the issue after a customer complained that she had paid N120,000 to modify her birth certificate.

Odusote at the briefing also announced that over 107.34 million Nigerians had been enrolled into the NIN database as of May 2024 from the 104 million recorded in December 2023.