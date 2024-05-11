Ekiti Man Arrested For Raping Four-year-old Girl

The Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has apprehended one Afolabi Ojo for allegedly raping a four-year-old pupil.

Leadership reports that the mother of the young girl reported the incident at the NSCDC Command in Ado-Ekiti, where she informed officials that the assault took place on Olujoda Street. Subsequently, the suspect was arrested.

During questioning, the girl disclosed that the suspect had removed her underwear and sexually assaulted her late in April.

Additionally, the girl’s mother stated that her daughter had confided in her about the incident

However, the suspect denied all allegations, claiming he was falsely accused.

The Public Relations Officer of NSCDC in the state, Tolu Afolabi, confirmed that a medical examination had been conducted on the girl.

Afolabi revealed that the medical report confirmed the rupture of the hymen of the young girl.

Furthermore, Afolabi stated that the command had initiated an investigation into the matter.



