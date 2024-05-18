New US-Nigeria Open Skies Air Transport Agreement Opens Doors For Nigerian Airlines To Fly To US

The US-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement, which has been provisionally applied since 2000, came into force on May 13, 2024.

A statement by the US Embassy in Abuja said the bilateral agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Nigeria consistent with US open skies international aviation policy and with commitments to high standards of aviation safety and security.

The agreement includes provisions that allow for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.

“This agreement with Nigeria is a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Africa and further expands our strong economic and commercial partnership, promotes people-to-people ties, and creates new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers,” the statement added.

“With this agreement, air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travelers and shippers, which in turn promotes tourism and commerce,” the statement read.

Reacting to the development, Minister for Aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo said via X, “We have made significant progress in our air-transport relationship with the United State.

“The United States-Nigeria Open Skies Air Transport Agreement Enters into Force – May 16, 2024.”

