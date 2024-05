President Tinubu has approved the appointments of 555 persons to serve as Chairman and members of governing councils of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The Inauguration/Retreat for the Chairmen and Members of the Governing Councils of Tertiary Institutions will take place on Thursday, May 30th and Friday, May 31st, 2024.

This is coming on the heels of a threat by ASUU to embark on a strike if the Governing Councils were not constituted

More details later