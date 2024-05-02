NDIC Increases Deposit Insurance Coverage For Banks, Others





The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has increased deposit insurance coverage for all licensed deposit-taking financial institutions.

NDIC Managing Director/Chief Executive Bello Hassan announced this at briefing in Abuja.

He said the increment applies to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Microfinance Banks (MFBs), Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs), Payment Service Banks (PSBs) and Mobile Money Operators (MMOs).

Hassan stated: “By increasing deposit insurance coverage, we are ensuring that depositors are better protected in the unlikely event of a bank failure.”

Key increases in Deposit Insurance Coverage: Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) coverage has jumped from N500,000 to N5,000,000, providing full coverage for 98.98 percent of depositors compared to the previous 89.20 percent.

Microfinance Banks (MFBs) coverage has risen from N200,000 to N2,000,000, offering full coverage for 99.27 percent of depositors (up from 98.76 percent) and significantly increasing the value of covered deposits (from 14.38 percent to 34.43 percent of total deposits).