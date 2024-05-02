I’m Receiving Death Threats, Never Intended To Disrespect Davido’s Wife ..American Influencer

An American influencer simply known as Gorgeous Doll, on Thursday, addressed the resurfaced video controversy involving Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, popularly known as Chef Chi.

In April, she released a photo of herself and Davido on the internet, a photo in which Davido appeared to be hugging her.)

Subsequently, after the photo was released, a video in which Davido was seen kneeling and begging (presumingly begging her) was also leaked.

The video and picture led to controversies around Davido’s relationship with his wife, Chef Chi.

The video, which Gorgeous Doll claimed was leaked without her consent, reignited an online feud and consequently has been used to mock and taunt Davido as well as Chef Chi.

This, according to Gorgeous Doll, has led to a barrage of death threats aimed at her.

“As everyone knows, this video that someone leaked in my camp or who was in my camp, as you would say, is resurfacing on the internet with this little rat beef situation, and I’m getting death threats every day.

“Nigeria, I love how hard you go for this person, you know, he’s a great artist, but death threats are over the top,” Gorgeous Doll stated in a video

Gorgeous Doll denied any malicious intent towards Davido’s wife, emphasising her respect for women.

“I really do think that you guys need me to come tell you that I had no intentions of disrespecting anyone’s wife, anyone’s family.

“I said what I said that my video was leaked. I took accountability for the picture, but I did not post that video. I never intended for that video to be out to the public, and that’s just what it is,” she asserted.

The influencer revealed that she had reached out to Chef Chi to offer an explanation and apology.

“I did message his wife, Chef Chi. I gave her a full response of everything along with the timeline. I let her know respectfully my intentions were to never disrespect her or anything she has going on,” Gorgeous Doll disclosed.

Acknowledging the scrutiny Chef Chi faces, Gorgeous Doll expressed solidarity, stating, “As much as I’m dealing with death threats, I know she deals with ten times more what I deal with. At the end of the day, I’m a girl’s girl, I’m for women, and this is just a situation that should not keep continuing to happen.”





Gorgeous Doll also denied allegations of making derogatory comments about Nigerians, clarifying, “I apologise, you guys, the first day that this happened, I reached out to her, and I let her know. Ma’am, this is what it is, I’m sorry we’re going through this, you have my respect, and that’s it.

“So let’s chill on the death threats because it’s a lot okay. I’m still human, and I still see what you guys say, and at the end of the day, I love Nigeria. I’ve never said anything negative. I did not call you guys roaches. I’ve never said anything bad about Africans or Nigerians; that was not me.”

Distancing herself from her former associates, Gorgeous Doll stated, “Okay, anyone that was a part of this situation when it initially happened, I’m no longer tied to them. There’s no longer a relationship there, a friendship, nothing.”

The influencer also claimed to have resolved the matter with Davido’s camp, saying, “Okay, I’ve spoken, you know, to OBO’s (Davido’s) people, his camp, everything. They understand where the mistake happened. They understand that I did not post that video nor did I have intentions of it being posted.”

Recall that Davido’s colleague and afrobeat music giant, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, on Monday, set microblogging site, X.com, on fire when he took swipes at Davido via controversial tweet.

During exchanges with his followers, Wizkid dismissed the very successful music producer and label owner, Don Jazzy, as an ‘influencer’, and mocked Davido for his recently leaked viral video where he was seen on his knees crying and begging someone believed to be a female associate.