NCC EVC Tijani, Maida Advance Nigeria’s Vision On Digital Capacity In Partnership With Nokia

Earlier this week, led by the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijanni, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia Solutions and Networks Nigeria, to train young Nigerians on latest 4G/ 5G radio and transmission technologies at the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Digital Parks.

Nokia Nigeria would be setting up a fully functional 5G/4G test lab, leveraging their latest radio and transmission technologies.

This collaboration advances the vision to enhance the capacity and skills-set of Nigerians, by equipping them with contemporary skills and knowledge needed to adapt to the rapidly evolving telecommunications industry.

In tune with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy’s goal to drive digital literacy and build a pipeline of technical talents across Nigeria, Nokia Nigeria would also set up an Entrepreneur Learning Programme where it would deliver high-quality vocational trainings to 200 Nigerian students chosen from across the six geo political zones of Nigeria.