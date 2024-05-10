Breaking : House Of Reps Member Dies In Abuja

House Mourns Hon. Isa Dogonyaro, Honourable Member of the 10th Assembly, House of Representatives





It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Hon. Isa Dogonyaro (Kogunan Ringim), the distinguished Member representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives.





Hon. Dogonyaro passed away after a brief illness, today, Friday, May 10, 2024, in Abuja, at the age of 46.





Hon. Isa Dogonyaro was a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his constituents and the nation with utmost commitment. He was a pillar in the House, contributing significantly to the development of legislation, particularly in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control, where he served as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee.





Elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Dogonyaro was known for his integrity, diligence, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the Nigerian people. His presence will be sorely missed in the hallowed chambers of the House of Representatives.





Hon. Isa Dogonyaro was a detribalized patriot who was very jovial as much as he was an intellectual. He built strong bonds of friendship with Honourable Members from all parts of the country. He is survived by wives and children.





In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, constituents, colleagues, and the people of Jigawa State. We pray for strength and comfort for all who mourn his passing.





Prayers will be held for the dear departed after Jumaat prayers, today, at 2.30pm at the National Mosque, Abuja, further to which the interment will take place in accordance to Islamic rights at Gudu Muslim Cemetery.





May his gentle soul rest in peace, and the may the Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Janat Firdaus.





Signed,





Rep Akin Rotimi, Jr.

House Spokesman

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs