Mother Of Two Found Dead After Failed Marriage

A mother of two, Margaret Atayi, who was reported to have been found dead late on Monday, after going missing last Thursday night from her parents’ home in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, is alleged to have taken her own life following her failed marriage.

According to reports, the bereaved father of the lady, Mr. Patrick Atayi, confirmed the cause of death, adding that she had been depressed for some time due to mistreatment by her husband, before her eventual death.

“Margaret was a mother of two children. She has been in depression for some time now due to mistreatment by her husband.

“She went out on that fateful Friday morning by 3 am without the knowledge of anybody. Her body was discovered in the late hours of Monday, and every available evidence confirmed that she committed suicide,” the father said.

When contacted the victim’s mother, Mrs Helen Atayi, to confirm the reports of her depressed status and the alleged mistreatment of her husband, she simply responded “Yes.”

Mrs Atayi had earlier told our correspondent that Margaret, who was married with two kids, left their home at the City College in Abacha Road, Nasarawa State, at 3 am on Thursday, without informing any member of the family.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, referred our correspondent to the Nasarawa State Police Command.

However, the PPRO for Nasarawa State Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report, as he did not respond to phone calls.








