Ademola Lookman’s Hat Trick Wins Europa cup For Atlanta

Super Eagles’ Lookman Ademola scored an hat trick on Wednesday evening to win Atlanta FC the Europa cup against the hitherto unbeaten Bayern Leverkusen side.

Ademola scored a brace in the first half of the pulsating final before grabbing a hat trick in the second half to win the Italian side the first major trophy in its history.

As soon as the final whistle was blown, players and technical crew members of the Atlanta side ran to lift the Nigerian-born super star afloat in a dramatic frenetic victory dance.

He was also named the player of the match.


