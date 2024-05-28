Late Ex EFCC Chairman Lamorde Goes Home Today





A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Lamorde, who died in Egypt on Sunday, will be buried today.

It was gathered that Lamorde, 61, had travelled to Egypt for medical treatment.

The burial was announced by a former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on his X handle on Tuesday.

Pantami, sharing a statement from Lamorde’s family, said, “The Jana’iza prayer of our late father, brother and Uncle DIG Ibrahim LAMORDE mni and Former Chairman of EFCC is coming up Tuesday 28/05/2024 at the National Mosque Abuja by 1:30 pm in sha Allah, immediately after Zuhr!”

Born on December 20, 1962, Lamorde joined the Nigerian Police in 1986.

He retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021.

While a police officer, he served as the chairman of the EFCC between 2011 and 2015.





The EFCC, mourning the former chairman, said he will be sorely both at the commission and the nation at large.



