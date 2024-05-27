Breaking: Court Sends Deposed Emir Bayero Packing From Palace, Orders Police To Evict Him

A Kano High Court presided by Justice Amina Aliyu has stopped the five deposed emirs of Kano from parading themselves as emirs.

The deposed emir of Kano Aminu Bayero has been parading himself as emir and occupies the Nassarawa royal residence after of his title holders Aminu Babba-Dan’Agundi secured a federal high court order restraining Kano State Government from enforcing a new law that dethroned the monarchs.

While issuing the order on Monday, Justice Aliyu restrained the five emirs from parading themselves as emirs.

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th Defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, and or any other persons or officers serving under them or acting in connection with any other person from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Applicants.

“That an order is hereby granted to the extent that the Commissioner of Police Kano State should immediately take over the palace of the Emir of Kano situate being and lying at State Road Kano and evict the 1 Defendant/Respondent from the said palace pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 24h May, 2024.

“That an order of this Hon. Court is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd 4th & 5th Defendants from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye in the interest of peace in Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“That an order is hereby made that 1st – 5th Defendants be served through the office of the Commissioner Police, Kano State who is to ensure immediate implementation of the order of the Hon. Court in the interest of justice.

“That the motion on notice dated 24/05/2024 is adjourned to 11 June, 2024 for hearing,” the order stated.