Infidelity :My Wife Got Pregnant For Another Man While Still Married To Me ..Popular Artiste Harrysong

Singer Harrysong has alleged that his estranged wife, Alexer Peres, was impregnated by another man while still married to him.

He claimed that he married into a promiscuous family.

The singer revealed that his ex-wife informed him of her pregnancy a year after he had ceased relations with her, making it clear that another man was responsible for the pregnancy.

Speaking during a recent Instagram live session, Harrysong said: “My ex-wife’s mother just married her seventh or sixth husband yet she is still cheating in that marriage. That’s the kind of family I married into.

In response to his allegations, Alexer, in a separate Instagram live session on Sunday, denied her ex-husband’s allegations of infidelity and urged him to move on.

She said, “You dey watch film, abi na Nollywood? I don’t understand how you would say that I carried another man’s child when I’m still married to you. I have never cheated on you since we married. I never tried it.”

“I’m not your problem. You said I am not good enough. I’m moving on; you too, move on. The only thing I tell you is to take care of your kids.

And now, you’re dragging me, you’re dragging my parents into this. When your own is bad,” she added.

She further claimed that Harrysong was the one cheating in their marriage as she revealed names and details of his alleged affairs.

In her live session, Alexer accused him of domestic violence. She claimed to have endured “infections” as a result of his infidelity but forgave him repeatedly because she wanted to “build a marriage.”

“But the person I want to build with doesn’t have sense. For four years, you showed me shege. You beat me, but I still stayed.

“Because I want to move on, you’re dragging me. You seized my passport and my children’s passport because you don’t want us to travel, she added.

The duo got married in March 2021 and have two children together.

In January 2024, Harrysong publicly admitted to having marital struggles and requested that the public respect his family’s privacy during the ‘challenging time.’ Days later, Alexer shared a cryptic post on Instagram stating that she was “officially done.”

Amid the marital crisis, Alexer revealed a miscarriage in March. This came days after she accused Harrysong of sharing her contact information with unknown women who allegedly threatened her.