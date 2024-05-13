I'll Probe Wike's Administration..Gov Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has vowed to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate how the affairs of governance were conducted in the State before he assumed office.

Fubara gave the hint at the swearing in of Mr Dagogo Israel Iboroma, SAN, as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday.

The governor said he was bringing the Attorney-General on board at a critical time when there were lots of legal matters that needed to be tackled, with bravery and courage.

He said, “So, my brother, Dagogo Iboroma, you are going to be the brand new Attorney-General of our dear State. SSG, give him his letter, he is the Attorney-General.

“Why are we bringing you at this very critical time? We have a lot of issues around us. We believe that you are not going to be the one that when they send service to you, you go and file “nolle prosequi” or you go and file one thing that would kill us here.

“Let me also say this, you have a big task. We will be setting up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the affairs of governance. So, brace up, I am not going back on it