Breaking : Three Member Rivers House Of Assembly, Screens , Confirms Newly Appointed Attorney General And Commissioner For Justice

A faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara has screened and confirmed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dagogo Iboroma, as a commissioner-designate.

The screening was presided over by factional Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, at the Press Unit of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday.

Iboroma was given a clean bill of health by the pro-Fubara lawmakers after a brief screening, and he was confirmed as a member of the State Executive Council.

His screening came following the resignation of a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zaccheaus Adangor.

Iboroma is designated to replace Adangor, who was rejected for deployment to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) by Fubara and consequently tendered his resignation.

Fubara is expected to swear Iboroma in and officially assign his portfolio.