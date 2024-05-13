Breaking : Three Member Rivers House Of Assembly, Screens , Confirms Newly Appointed Attorney General And Commissioner For Justice

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara has screened and confirmed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dagogo Iboroma, as a commissioner-designate.

The screening was presided over by factional Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, at the Press Unit of the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday.

Iboroma was given a clean bill of health by the pro-Fubara lawmakers after a brief screening, and he was confirmed as a member of the State Executive Council.

His screening came following the resignation of a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zaccheaus Adangor.

Iboroma is designated to replace Adangor, who was rejected for deployment to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) by Fubara and consequently tendered his resignation.

Fubara is expected to swear Iboroma in and officially assign his portfolio.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال