I Will Contest For Presidency In 2027... Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says he will run for the presidency of Nigeria in the 2027 election despite the challenges his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently facing.

Atiku has ran to become Nigeria’s President for six times within three decades, his most recent attempt being in the 2023 presidential election as the PDP candidate.

At his last attempt, the 77-year-old got 6,984,520 votes to come second in the poll won by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 8,794,726.

When asked whether he would try again, Atiku told Voice of America Hausa: “God willing”.

He added that he won’t back down from running for the presidency for as long as “God gives me strength, health and longevity”.

“A former President of America, Abraham Lincoln, didn’t he vie seven times?” he asked rhetorically.

The former vice president also admitted that it is imperative for the PDP to collaborate with other parties if it is to regain power from the incumbent APC.

“As the PDP party is right now, it is the only one standing up for election. There is no way it will win the election. It requires joining forces with other parties,” he said.