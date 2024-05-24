Breaking: Court Stops Lamido Sanusi's Return As Emir Of Kano ( See Copies Of Court Order )

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an ex-parte order stopping the Kano State Government from reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Justice Liman gave the order on Thursday night despite the fact that he is reportedly in the US.

Apparently, the case was filed by a traditional title holder, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Aminu Babba-Dan’Agundi.

While granting the order, the order, the judge granted leave to the Plaintiff/Applicant to issue and serve their Concurrent Originating Motion as well as all other court processes on the 6th Defendant (IGP) in FCT Abuja and outside the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court.

“That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage the and assent of the bill into pending hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.

“That In view of the Constitutional and Jurisdictional Issues apparent on the face of the application, parties shall address the Court on same at the hearing of the Fundamental ights application which is fixed for the 3rd of June, 2024.





“That in order to maintain the peace and security of the state, an Interim Injunction of this Honourable Court is granted restraining the Respondents from enforcing, executing, implementing and operationalizing the Kano State Emirate Law Council (Repeal) Law.

“That parties are hereby ordered to maintain status quo ante the passage and assent of the bill into pending the hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.

The judge then adjourned the case is adjourned to 3rd day of June, 2024 for hearing of the Fundamental Rights application.

Court stops Kano government from reinstating SanusiCourt stops Kano government from reinstating SanusiCourt stops Kano government from reinstating SanusiCourt stops Kano government from reinstating Sanusi

On Thursday, Kano state governor, Abba K. Yusuf announced the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano following the amendment of Kano Emirate Law 2019 which automatically dethroned HRH Aminu Ado Bayero.