Guinness World Records: 106-Year-Old Man Becomes Oldest Skydiver

A Texas man has reclaimed his Guinness World Records title by going skydiving at the age of 106 years and 327 days old.

Alfred “Al” Blaschke originally earned the title of the oldest person to tandem skydive when he jumped out of a plane at the age of 103 in 2020, UPI.com reports.

His record was, however, broken by a Swedish woman, Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, who was 103 years and 259 days old when she went skydiving.

“That was my dream […] I never thought I’d be around this long,” Al said at the time.

That was his second skydive ever; his first took place three years prior, on his 100th birthday.

Blaschke recaptured his title by going skydiving at the age of 106 years and 327 days old. He was joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who made his first jump.

“If you think you can’t, you’re just underestimating yourself. Everyone is more capable than they think. They just need to make the decision to try,” Blaschke told Guinness World Records.