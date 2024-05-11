Dana Air Sacks Workers As Suspension Effect Bites

Dana Air has disengaged some members of staff following the suspension of its operation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The authority is currently conducting an audit of the airline after an incident involving one of the aircraft in the fleet of the carrier.

It was gathered that the decision to disengage staff was a temporary decision by the airline pending the conclusion of the audit.

Head, Corporate Communications of the airline, Kingsley Ezenwa, in a statement confirmed the disengagement of the staff.

He, however, stated that the airline is cooperating with the regulatory authorities in the ongoing operational audit.

He said, “The audit, currently underway, is a collaborative effort between Dana Air and the authorities to ensure compliance with all necessary standards and regulations. Dana Air reaffirms its commitment to full cooperation with the authorities to facilitate a smooth and expedited resolution of the audit process.

“In light of the ongoing audit, Dana Air has made the decision to temporarily disengage some staff members pending the conclusion of the audit.

“This decision has been made to ensure efficient management of resources and to facilitate a thorough review of operational procedures.





“The Management of Dana Air extends its sincere appreciation to all staff members for their resilience and dedication during this period of uncertainty. It recognizes the difficulties that staff have had to endure and assures them that every effort is being made to resolve the situation promptly.

“Dana Air remains committed to providing updates and support to its staff throughout this process and While these challenges are being addressed, Dana Air has commenced talks with lessors and are currently engaging stakeholders on the progress made so far.”

The airline called for calm and understanding “from our very dedicated staff for their altruism and stakeholders.”

“The Management is working diligently to address any concerns and is preparing a restart plan that will ensure the safe and efficient resumption of operations.

“Dana Air is confident that with the continued support of its staff and stakeholders, it will overcome these challenges and emerge stronger than ever,” the statement added.