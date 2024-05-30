FRSC Redeploys Jonas Agwu , Others..Appoints Ogungbemide New Spokesman

In line with his policy thrust targeted at strategic repositioning of the Corps for optimal performance and ease of doing business, the newly appointed Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed has approved the redeployment of 5 Senior Officers, in the category of 3 Assistant Corps Marshals, 1 Corps Commander and 1 Deputy Corps Commander who are all expected to report to their new responsibilities with immediate effect.

The affected Officers, Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu mni, the erstwhile Public Education Officer is now redeployed to head the Administration and Human Resources Department at the National Headquarters. While, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Chidi B Nkwonta fwc, former Commandant, FRSC Command and Staff College UDI, Enugu State takes over duty as the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the Corps Marshal from Assistant Corps Marshal Hafeez Muhammed fsi, who has been redeployed as Zonal Commanding Officer Zone 7.

In the same vein, the Corps Marshal also approved the redeployment of Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, mni as the new Public Education Officer. Before his redeployment, the new spokesperson was in charge of Command Administration and Strategy in the Operations Department at the National Headquarters.

In addition, Shehu Mohammed also appointed Deputy Corps Commander Wasiu Adenekan as the Technical Adviser to the Corps Marshal and head of the Corps Information Technology Office respectively.

Arising from the need to keep the redeployed Officers on their toes, the Corps Marshal charged them to remain steadfast in their commitment and dedication to duties and to share in the FRSC vision of making Nigerian roads safer for all motorists.

You would recall that the Corps Marshal had while reading out his policy thrust, said that his administration is committed to playing critical role towards the realisation of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on safer road, hence the strategic redeployment.



