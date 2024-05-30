Champions Newspaper Award: Glo Is Telecom Company Of The Year

Digital solutions company, Globacom, over the weekend at the annual Champion Newspapers Awards which held Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos won the Telecommunication Company of The Year Award.

The award was in recognition of Globacom’s position as Nigeria's Most innovative telecoms operator focused on providing affordable tools of communication that will transform lives and businesses.

In her welcome address, Managing Director of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, expatiate on reason for the awards ceremony. She said, “all that we strive to do is to recognize excellence and hard work with a view to agitating our minds into doing more good”.

She explained further that “for Nigeria to get better and bigger, we will need more of this caliber of people and institutions who we set out to honour this evening because they constitute an integral part of the best”.

Personalities at the event include top private and public sector players from First Bank, Fidelity Bank, Julius Berger Plc, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited, CEOs of UBA, Zenith Bank and Fidelity Bank.

The Managing Editor of Champion, Mr Kelvin Egerue remarked that Globacom has made a lot of sacrifice to make telecommunications services available to Nigerians at the most affordable rate. “Nigerians will forever be proud to note that Globacom is always there to ensure that they are not exploited, he said.