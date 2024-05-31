Erisco Foods Saga: Court Grants Chioma Okoli ₦5m Bail

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted Mrs Chioma Okoli ₦5 million bail with two sureties in like sum over allegations bordering on her online commentary on Erisco Foods Limited’s tomato paste.

While admitting her to bail, Justice Lifu said that one of the sureties must be the defendant’s spouse or blood relative with a variable source of income and also residing within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge ordered the sureties to deposit a passport photograph each, and directed the defendant to also deposit her international passport if any.

Justice Lifu agreed with the arguments of her lawyer that the offence with which Mrs Okoli was charged with was a bailable one.

Justice Lifu further held that pursuant to Section 36 (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The judge added that denying her bail is a wrong application of discretion which will amount to a pre-trial judgment and judicial rascality.

He equally based the ruling on the health status of Okoli.

He adjourned the matter until June 13 for further hearing.

Mrs Okoli is being charged over her online commentary on Erisco Foods Limited’s tomato paste which the police alleged violated the Cybercrime Act, 2015.

She was arraigned before Justice Lifu by the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police on a two-count charge bordering on cyber crime.

She pleaded not guilty to all the counts.



