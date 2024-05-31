Army Confirm Killing Of 5 Soldiers In Abia, Vows To Apprehend Culprits





The Nigerian Army has vowed to respond fiercely and retaliate against those responsible for the killing of its officers at Obikabia in Aba, which occurred yesterday during the Biafra Day celebrations.

A press release from the Army reads:

PRESS RELEASE ON ATTACK ON TROOPS OF OPERATION UDO KA AT CHECKPOINT IN ABIA STATE ON 30 MAY 24

1. Troops of OP UDO KA deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State were attacked and sadly killed by terrorist of IPOB/ ESN. The troops deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens were massed attacked by the terrorist.

The terrorist in 3 tinted Prado Toyota SUVs and others from builtup areas surrounding the checkpoint, sprang a surprise attack on the checkpoint.

2. The attack sadly took the lifes of 5 personnel of the armed forces killed in action.

The armed forces mourns the death of these troops as each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss. Meanwhile, investigation are ongoing concerning the attack.

3. Overall, it must be reinterated that the lifeline of the terrorist is the people and this situation is no exemption. Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible. The IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops. The situation leaves more to be desired.

4. Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops. The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat.

signed

EDWARD BUBA

Major General

Director Defence Media Operations